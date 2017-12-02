Sleaford area organisations among employers at healthcare careers fair

Sleaford area employers will be among organisations showcasing at a healthcare jobs event

Staff from NHS and care organisations across Lincolnshire will be on hand to highlight the range of healthcare careers currently available at an event later this month.

The very first Lincolnshire health and care careers event takes place on Thursday December 14 at the University of Lincoln’s Engine Shed and will shine a spotlight on more than 30 different careers from a cross section of NHS employers and other public and private sector organisations.

Hosted by the Lincolnshire Talent Academy, the free event will give members of the public a chance to see and hear about the diverse range of health and care job opportunities on offer.

They will also get the chance to ‘have a go’ at some of them on the day, to get a flavour of what to expect and help inspire them to consider the health sector as a possible future career.

The event will feature around 50 market stall style stands which will be staffed by various health professionals advocating their specific roles, to give first-hand expert advice and guidance to interested visitors.

Some of the featured careers include nursing, ambulance and paramedic, dementia care, mental health, infection control, radiotherapy, clinical engineering, estates and facilities and many more.

There will also be representatives from various education and training providers to explain the different routes and entry requirements into the featured careers, in addition to a dedicated recruitment area with details of current job opportunities including apprenticeships from employers across the sector.

Employers represented at the event include: Age UK, East Midlands Ambulance Service, Lincolnshire Care Association, Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust, Lincolnshire General Practice, Lincolnshire Local Dental Committee, Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, Oakdene Care Home in Sleaford, South Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group, St Barnabas Hospice and United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

Claire Flavell, Strategic Lead for the Lincolnshire Talent Academy within United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) said: “If you’re thinking about a career in healthcare, then this is the place to be.

“We’re delighted to be able host this inaugural event and help showcase the incredible range of careers currently on offer across the healthcare community.

“With over 350 different careers across the NHS and care sector, there are many different job roles which help keep our healthcare system running and at this event you can find out more about lots of them.

“An exciting part of the event will be the opportunity for individuals to undertake practical activities, alongside our professional colleagues.”

The event runs from 10am to 4pm and there is no need to book. For more information visit http://www.lincstalentacademy.org.uk/events/