Sleaford area primary school gets donation of hi-viz coats to improve child safety after tragic collision

A haulage contractor has donated 130 high-visibility vests to a village primary school to help promote road safety for its pupils.

The donation comes in light of the tragedy in December when 16-year-old Eliza Bill, from Threekingham, died in collision with a lorry after getting off her school bus on the A15 in Osbournby.

Erin Tuplin said the incident happened outside her house: “I used to be a PTA member at Osbournby Primary School and have taken it upon myself to secure a donation of hi-viz vests for all the children at the school plus adult staff to wear to be seen when arriving and departing school or going out on walks in the village.”

The 130 vests have been donated by G R Ward Transport of Caythorpe, where her husband works, after she approached them for help.

Mrs Tuplin said: “I have three children aged 10, eight and four. We have been fighting for a crossing in the village as well. It took me 20 minutes to cross the busy road the other day. On a dark night, knowing the colours of clothing children wear, we thought the vests would be a good idea.

“The transport manager at G R Ward asked the boss and he said, yes, no problem. I couldn’t believe they would come up with the lot.”

To raise awareness among the children about road safety around lorries and being seen when crossing the road, transport manager Jayne Pell drove a truck down to the school to present the vests.

Jayne said: “From a health and safety point of view it is an ideal thing to do. It makes sure people can see the children. It was nice to see them all wearing the vests.

“When the children saw the lorry, they realised just how big it is close up.”

Headteacher Bridgette Burns said: “We want our children to be as visible as possible when the nights are dark.”