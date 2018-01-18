Sleaford’s Argos due to relocate from Homebase to Sainsbury’s next month

Redesign work is progressing at Sleaford’s Sainsbury’s store as the company prepares to relocate its recently acquired Argos branch within the town.

Last year the Argos outlet was allowed to remain temporarily at its current location within the Homebase store on Northgate, despite the two brands now being under separate ownership.

The Argos chain had been acquired by Sainsbury’s while Homebase is now owned by Wesfarmers, owners of Australian DIY chain Bunnings. There was outcry among local shoppers last year when it was announced that Argos would have to vacate the Homebase store without firm plans for where the popular chain could move to, but a temporary arrangement was agreed to remain until a new location was found.

Now, it is understood, the Argos branch will reopen in its new location within the supermarket on Westbanks by mid-February.

Shopfitters are currently in store making the necessary alterations, taking up an area previously occupied by the frozen food section (now repositioned). The floorspace taken up is said to be comparatively small and will not greatly affect the range provided by Sainsbury’s.

Planning permission was approved before Christmas for the company to renew exterior signage around the store, with the addition of Argos branding at the entrance to the shop and the car park.