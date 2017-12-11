Sleaford supermarket supports children’s charity

Sleaford’s Tesco store is supporting Barnardo’s Lincolnshire Leaving Care Service with its Christmas gift collection this year, consisting of donations from customers and staff.

Shoe boxes and gift bags will be distributed to Barnardo’s Care Leavers – young people who have been looked after by the local authority in foster or residential care. The service helps with the transition from care to independent living, with supported lodgings and help getting a job.

Jackie Taylor, Team Manager at Barnardos Lincolnshire Leaving Care Service, says: “Christmas is a time when they miss that support more and can feel particularly alone, so to know that people are thinking about them and care enough to give them presents is a marvellous thing.”

Tesco staff will begin the ‘big wrap’ of all the gifts when the collection ends.