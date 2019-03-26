Sleaford Town Awards 2019 - Employer Award nominees invlved in dentistry and food

We have two nominees shortlisted for Employer of the Year.

Treeline Dental care opened in Sleaford in January, providing much-needed local NHS dental care.

Nav and Jimmy Palahey of Treeline Dental Care. EMN-190316-183224001

Director, Dr Jimmey Palahey has been in dentistry for 15 years and has practices in Nottingham and Lincoln with wife Nav.

The practice employs 40 staff across the Sleaford and Lincoln sites and Dr Palahey is a great believer in up-skilling staff by offering further training to be able to do more procedures, having himself worked within dental training for 10 years and is a programme director for Health Education England. He believes in creating a working environment which would encourage professionals to stay to provide continuity of care.

Our other nominee is Sleaford Quality Foods, a high-quality ingredients supplier to the food industry celebrating 50 years of trading.

It is currently headed by James Arnold. The company has a £55m turnover and after recent management appointments is pushing forward growth plans, relocating to an eight-acre site on Woodbridge Road. The expansion has been warmly-received by staff, says James, who are enjoying the additional office and warehouse space.

Mr Arnold said: “Our progression and continued expansion as a company can be sourced to commitment and teamwork.”