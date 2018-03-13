Spa firm wins awards in UK and America

A spa and hot-tub firm from Billinghay has picked up multiple gongs at industry awards in both the UK and America.

1 Stop Spas were triumphant in the British Pool and Hot Tub Awards 2018 - winning in the categories ‘Showroom of the Year’ and ‘Residential Hot Tubs £14,000 and Over’.

The 1 Stop Spas team.

The awards were held at the end of January in Coventry - but last week the firm also picked up another three awards - in Oregon, USA.

At the Marquis Spas International Dealer conference and awards, 1 Stop Spas scooped awards for Top International Dealer and Best Global Marketing and Promotions. The firm’s finance director Melissa Brady also won an ‘outstanding achievement’ award for Top European Individual Sales.

1 Stop Spas director Chris Brady said: “We are delighted to have received such a prestigious accolade at the British Pool & Hot Tub Awards and then to be recognised on a global level with Marquis Spas is a dream come true for us.

“Our whole team strives for excellence in all that we do, and our win demonstrates their dedication.”

The awards.

The firm hosted open day at their site on the Mill Lane Industrial Estate on Saturday, featuring children’s competitions such as ‘hook-a-duck’ and a raffle to win a hot tub.