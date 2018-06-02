Strategy will clear up messy street signage

North Kesteven District Council has formally adopted a signage strategy in an effort to clear up the clutter on Sleaford’s streets and boost the economy.

Signage plays a crucial role in making any place accessible for residents, businesses and visitors, whether they are travelling on foot, bicycle, public transport or car.

The District Council has worked with Sleaford Town Council and Lincolnshire County Council to review all signs currently in place in the town, from directional signage to finger posts and way markers.

The review concluded there could be a more consistent and uniform approach, to make it more informative and coherent.

Given the proposed growth planned for Sleaford, it was seen as important to reach an agreement on how signage can be used to support the integration of the town.

The Sleaford Signage Strategy sets out a future framework for all signage in the town, aiming to achieve a standard format for all existing and future pieces.

Its vision is: “For signage to be clear, simple and relevant to a modern town and which supports a thriving service centre for its residents, businesses and visitors.”

The council has now formally adopted the strategy.

Out of date or duplicated signs will be replaced, there will be an overall reduction in the number of types of signage and refusal of applications that do not meet the guidelines set out.

It could also include the new brand for Sleaford, showcasing its place in the heart of Lincolnshire.

Council officials believe the strategy will support regeneration of the town centre, driving investment, growth and jobs.

Coun Richard Wright, leader of the district council, told the Standard previously: “Signage has a big impact on the attractiveness of a place and can enhance the experience for both visitors and residents.

“A coherent signing strategy, with joint working by those involved, will make a positive impact on the local economy.

“It will help people to find their way around more easily, know where car parks are and where places they want to visit are located.”

The strategy has undergone a six week period of consultation and now the three councils will work together to promote it.

According to a report to district councillors, responses to the consultation welcomed the signage strategy.

There was one suggestion calling for the need to enforce against illegal temporary signs/banners, especially where they are promoting developments/events that are either complete or that have passed.

The strategy will have an added section outlining how such enforcement will be implemented.

The new strategy will insist on signage that is “clear, simple and relevant to a modern town and which supports the town as a thriving service centre, for its residents, businesses and visitors.”

Councillors discounted the alternative option of remaining without a strategy, which would mean that the existing plethora of varied signs/information boards remains, much of which was said by officers to be no longer fit for purpose, creates clutter and confusion, which gives a poor image for the town.