Submit your ideas for walking festival

Organisers of the popular Wolds Walking Festival are urging organisations and businesses to contribute to their programme of walks and activities for the 2019 event.

The festival will run from May 18 to June 2 and to celebrate the 15th event, the programme is being extended to include some outdoor activities.

Festival co-ordinator Natalie Lunt said: “We want to offer a rich and varied programme of walks and activities which features something for all ages and abilities, and celebrates what the Lincolnshire Wolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty has to offer.

“We are keen to inspire young people and families to take part in the festival, so along with the relaxed strolls and challenging hikes we want to offer activity walks, themed walks, tours and taster sessions.

“This is an ideal opportunity for local businesses and attractions in the area to get their name on the map.”

Email lwwf@heritage lincolnshire.org or visit www.heritagelincolnshire.org/event/lincolnshire-wolds-walking-festival-2 to submit ideas before Monday, November 19.