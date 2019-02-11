Teashop sisters listed in top female entrepreneurs

A national campaign aimed at celebrating female entrepreneurs has listed the owners of a Sleaford area tea shop in its top 100.

Sisters Katie Mace and Kirsty Kershaw, who run the award-winning Leadenham Teahouse, have been named in the f:Entrepreneur’s inaugural Top 100 list.

Kirsty Mayhew and Katie Mace of Leadenham Teahouse. EMN-190502-100234001

The campaign is supported by Small Business Saturday in which last year, Leadenham Teahouse was listed in the top 100 independent businesses.

The campaign celebrates the UK’s inspirational and multi-achieving female entrepreneurs.

Katie said: “Obviously we are absolutely delighted to hear this. As you know, Leadenham Teahouse is our second successful small business, so to be even considered as entrepreneurial is a total compliment.”

A number of activities will be held as part of the f:Entrepreneur campaign in the run-up to International Women’s Day on March 8, including a flagship event in Central London.

f:Entrepreneur is run by Peak B, a campaigning organisation founded by Michelle Ovens, director of Small Business Saturday and chairman of the Small Business Charter.

Michelle said: “This is a campaign that highlights the work of incredible women, but it is not only aimed at inspiring other women. This is for men too; showing everyone that even in the toughest situations in life, it is entrepreneurs who are the people that not only survive but thrive.”