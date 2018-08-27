The Facts about Smart Meters?

Sleaford-based charity Community Lincs has been funded to deliver impartial advice about the scheme to provide free Smart Meters that offer fuel saving information and more accurate bills.

Training from National Energy Action will ensure advisers are able to provide accurate information to enable consumers to make an informed choice on whether they wish to have a smart meter installed.

The campaign will run from August to December 2018. Visit www.communitylincs.com/individuals/saving-money/save-and-warm/