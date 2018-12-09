Tom launches life story

Veteran radio and TV broadcaster Tom Edwards has now released the controversial book of his life story, including his experiences in pirate radio and his successful battle with alcoholism.

As well as a special launch in Birmingham showing film clips of his career this weekend, he signed copies for local supporters at Heckington Christmas Fair in the village hall on Saturday. Tom, who was a regular on BBC Radio 1 and 2, Look East news and Thames TV, said: “It was a special day for me.”

The book is available from most book shops and online as paperback copy or ebook by Kaleidoscope Publishing.