Tourism forums for businesses

Businesses wanting more visitors through their doors are being invited to a series of information forums as part of South Kesteven’s new tourism drive.

The forums, to be held across South Kesteven will unveil plans including a new district website and an expanded Visitor Guide to increase visitor activity. Events are free to attend and designed to engage with accommodation providers, visitor sites, event organisers, restaurants, pubs, cafes and shops. The final forum will be at Caythorpe Village Hall at 2.30pm on July 4. Contact Ginny Beckett on 01476 406154.