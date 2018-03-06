UPDATE: Electricity restored after over 1,200 homes hit by power cut the in Metheringham area

Electricity supply has been restored after over 1,200 homes and businesses in the Metheringham area were left without power this morning (Tuesday).

Western Power Distribution originally reported that just over 1,200 properties in the village and surrounding area were affected by the cut just after 8am.

This reduced to around 665 properties by 8.30pm as engineers got to work on the problem, further reducing it to 238 properties by 9am.

A spokesman for the electricity supply company said the remaining customers have been restored by 9.30am.

“We think there was a fault on an underground power cable,” she said.