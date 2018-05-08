VIDEO: Chinese tourists to be attracted to Sleaford with new video launched online about Cogglesford Mill

A video about Cogglesford Mill and the Sleaford Navigation designed to promote more of England’s historic attractions to potential tourists from around the world but especially China is now online.

The film is one of a series shot in the East of England by former Billingborough artist and film maker John Bangay.

It has been more than a year in the making from concept to shooting and promotion and seeks to raise awareness of the unique Lincolnshire mill worldwide.

It is thought to be the only Sheriff’s Watermill still in operation and although the present mill was mainly built in the 18th century, there has been milling on this site for more than 1,000 years.

He has taken the film to China and uploaded it to his Chinese website.

Mr Bangay said: “It has taken so long, partly because there were many discussions about historical facts and then Jordan my cameraman and Gaz my sound man, who began as young graduates from Lincoln University film school, are now successfully working in the film industry and found it really difficult to get together and finish the film.

John Bangay during filming on the River Slea close to Cogglesford Mill.

"There are one or two tricky sound bites but generally we are happy with the result."

He felt it particularly appropriate to be announcing the launch of the new video as it is National Mills Day at the weekend and the mill will be hoping to get a lot of visitors.

People can view the video on his website at www.englishheritageartist.co.uk.