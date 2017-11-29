Villagers’ appeal saves store from losing its licence

A village convenience store has been saved from losing its licence to sell alcohol after appeals by residents and the parish council.

Villagers feared they might lose their only village store if the premises licence was revoked by South Kesteven’s Alcohol, Entertainment and Late Night Refreshment Licensing Committee which met on Friday to review the Spar on Caythorpe High Street.

The committee was minded to revoke the licence, but, following strong representation and mitigation by Caythorpe Parish Council that the business would become unviable without the ability to sell alcohol, the committee agreed to give the licence holder a severe and final warning. Any future incidents risk the committee revoking the licence from holder and designated premises supervisor (DPS) is Amir Sohail.

According to the report, the premises were visited on September 20 as part of a joint operation by Lincolnshire Police Licensing team and the Home Office Immigration Enforcement Team. The Immigration Enforcement Team were acting on a tip off and found a man working and living there illegally having overstayed his permission to live and work in the UK.

The man was detained by police and taken to Grantham Police station, says the report to the committee.

Last year on February 3, North Kesteven’s Alcohol and Entertainment Licensing Sub-Committee reviewed a premises licence also held by Amir Sohail for A & S Stores, of Millview Road, Ruskington.

There he had failed test purchases when a member of staff, who had also overstayed his permission to remain in the UK and work, sold alcohol and tobacco to two under 18s. On that occasion the committee issued a strict warning to Mr Sohail. He was to receive extra training and conditions were added to the licence.