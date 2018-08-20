Website can help businesses

The Business Lincolnshire Growth Hub have unveiled a new look website, with new features to support local businesses.

The website will also help local firms to access grant funding, connect with other businesses and download useful information to progress their business.

The website features a grant and support scheme finder to allow businesses to identify opportunities for funding support. There is also a facility for businesses to register themselves on the business directory, which is accessible to other businesses, allowing them to build relationships with other local firms and be identified by potential clients.

Businesses can also find useful factsheets, videos, webinars and useful websites in the new toolbox section, which provides information and resources for setting up a business, learning about financing and business planning, business continuity and succession planning, among other topics.

l Browse the website and register an account by visiting via www.businesslincolnshire.com.