Wet and windy weather fails to dampen Sleaford Oktoberfest

The weather may have been damp outside, but inside the heated Sleaford Oktoberfest beer tent there was a warm welcome as it returned for a seventh year.

Organised by the Sleaford and District Round Table it was again staged on Boston Road Recreation Ground raising over £10,000 for charities United Together, who provide support to adults suffering mental health in Sleaford, the Sleaford Community Minibus, SHOCK Sleaford defibrillator campaign and local groups.

Event manager James Lowe said: “It was still a very good turn out even though the weather was a bit wet and windy, especially on the Friday night. People still came out and had a good time.

“There were a few members of the public dressed up in the lederhosen and we gave out a few prizes.”

This year proceedings opened on Thursday with a bingo night, then the main festival kicked off on Friday with live bands. Daytime Saturday saw the family fun day with fairground rides, arts and craft tent, circus skills workshops and climbing wall, plus displays from GO Dance studios and Sleaford Gymnastics Club.

A German oompah band played into the evening plus more live bands as the team carried on serving.

