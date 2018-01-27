What a difference? Council steps in to spruce up old shop

A shop which has repeatedly been named as ‘Mess of the Year’ by Sleaford and District Civic Trust has undergone its enforced ‘facelift’.

The “significant improvement” has been imposed on the neglected frontage of the former Pizza Hot takeaway at 31 Southgate in the town centre over the last week, by contractors appointed by North Kesteven District Council.

Workmen have stripped away the old signage and lighting, boarded up the windows and painted the exterior in white and heritage green.

The council served notice requiring improvements by the Grade II listed building’s London-based owner last year.

Coun Richard Wright, Leader of NKDC, said: “We’re pleased with the works undertaken and the progress so far, it’s made what people have called an eyesore much smarter and improves its appearance on one of the busiest streets in the town.”