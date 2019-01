The National Centre for Craft and Design (NCCD) is hosting several workshops to launch a season of textiles next month.

Over the weekend of Saturday, February 2 and Sunday, February 3 events will include an artist walk and talk, big community weave, live demonstrations, tension weaving, and sit and stitch sessions.

The events will coincide with the launch of Ctrl/Shift: New Directions in Textile Art, Jilly Edwards: Glimpses and Memories and One Year In: Lucy Grainge & Majeda Clarke.