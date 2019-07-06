Cadets clean up gravestones at war memorial

Army cadets from Sleaford have been paying additional respects to the war dead by cleaning headstones at the town’s cemetery.

The youngsters from 10 Troop Sleaford Army Cadets paraded at the cemetery last week where there are a number of Commonwealth war graves.

A spokesman for the Army Cadet Force said: “One of our cadets, LCpl Hughes, felt passionate about showing respect to the service men and women of the Commonwealth.They cleaned the headstones and made sure the names were visible. Afterwards the cadets held a small ceremony with a two minutes’ silence in recognition of the service of the Commonwealth soldiers.”

The cadets involved were LCpl Hughes, LCpl Jackson, LCpl Ward, LCpl Cencek, LCpl Baxter, LCpl Yates. Cpl Henton and Cpl Duffy. Cdt Hardy, Cdt Corby, Cdt Kinnersley, Cdt Grooby, Cdt Mackie and Cdt Roffey.