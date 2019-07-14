Can you take on a 5k obstacle course race known as the ‘Mighty Mudder’?

If you think you can take on the challenge of a strenuous and slippery 5k obstacle course - then the ‘Mighty Mudder’ might be for you.

Organised by St Barnabas Hospice, the race will see participants overcoming 60 obstacles - including muddy tunnels, swinging through trees, wading through muddy water, sliding down 50ft high slopes and climbing hills.

It takes place at Ancaster Leisure, near Belton, on Sunday, September 22, and those brave enough can sign up for it now.

A spokesman for the hospice said: “The Hospice has introduced this 5k obstacle course run event to the county to help raise vital funds to support end-of-life care locally.”

Opening at 10am at the site , situated at Wood Lodge (NG32 3PY), participants will have the opportunity to visit the event village before they start the event, which is full of food, drink and games.

Participants will set off in waves of 100, which they can pre-select online when signing up. There is also plenty to do for friends and family members, including places around the course which are brilliant to stand and watch the action.

Melissa Gaffney, events fundraiser at St Barnabas Hospice, said: “Mighty Mudder is the perfect event for those wanting a challenge that’s a little different, whether you want to raise sponsorship money or not.”

Participants wanting to raise money for the Hospice can pay a lower registration fee of £25, with a minimum sponsorship pledge of £50.

Alternatively, participants can pay a £55 registration fee if they decide not to raise sponsorship money. These early bird prices are only available until July 28. Children aged 14-17 can take part for £10 and are encouraged to raise as much money as they are able.

To sign up, or for more details, go online to www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk/mightymudder19.