Candlelit crafts at village church

A Yuletide feel came to a Sleaford-area church when it staged a Crafts by Candlelight session last weekend.

The event was held in St Denis’ Church, Silk Willoughby, over three hours on the Saturday afternoon.

Lucy Crook of Silk Willoughby on the Silk Willoughby Church stall at Crafts by Candlelight. EMN-181123-182750001

It featured a range of crafts and gifts for visitors to browse as the festive season approaches, plus refreshments such as tea, coffee, mince pies, and homebaking.

Sarah Clay, of Dorrington, is pictured at the event selling Christmas table decorations and silk flowers.

Visitors could also find bric-a-brac, plants, books, and raffle prizes.

Picture: supplied

Tracey Osborne of Leasingham with her knitted finger puppets and other gifts at the Crafts by Candlelight in Silk Willoughby Church. EMN-181123-182830001