Car boot sale opportunities for Sleaford area community groups and charities to fundraise

Sleaford Town Council is offering the running of the car boot sales in Eastgate car park to local community groups and charities.

This could be an excellent way for groups to fundraise, says the council.

The car boot sales will be held on the first Sunday of every month during March to October, from 8am to 1pm.

There will be eight dates available and each group or charity which books a date or dates, will require its own volunteers to run the whole event.

The town council can assist with advertising, free of charge, on its Facebook page and the website. All money raised will be for the community group or charity which has booked each date. There will be no charge to run the car boot sales.

The dates available, which are on a first come, first served basis, are: March 3, April 7, May 5, June 2, July 7, August 4, September 1, October 6.

Each group will be required to fill in a booking form and to sign the council’s car boot sales risk assessment. A copy of Public Liability Insurance will also be required to cover the date(s) of the car boot sale(s).

For further information or to book one of the dates, contact the Sleaford Town Council office on 01529 303456.