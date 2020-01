A two-car collision at North Kyme ended up with one vehicle stranded in a ditch last night (Monday).

Firefighters and other emergency services rushed to the scene of the crash on Causeway Road at North Kyme at 5.48pm and fred one person from one of the cars involved.

The crews from Billinghay and Sleaford needed a short extension ladder to gain access to the ditch where the vehicle had come to rest and to help the casualty to safety.

The firefighters also made both cars safe.