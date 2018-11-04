Car park and road closures in Sleaford for Remembrance Parade and service

Market Place car park in Sleaford will close to allow the Remembrance Day Parade to run smoothly on November 11.

It will be closed from midnight-2pm.

Alternative parking can be found at Eastbanks, Eastgate, Church Lane, the district council offices and Grantham Road.

Town centre roads will temporarily close for the Remembrance Sunday parade on November 11 between these times: 10-10.35am Station Road, 10.25am-10.40am Southgate to Market Place, 10.55am-11.05am Market Place, 11.45am-12.15pm Market Place to NKDC car park.