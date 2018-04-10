Car park closures in Sleaford for Scouts’ St George’s Day Parade

Sleaford and District Scout Association will be holding their annual St George’s Day Parade in Sleaford on Sunday April 22.

The parade along Eastgate to the Market Place will start at 1.30pm.

In order to support the event, Market Place Car Park will be closed from midnight on Saturday April 21 until the evening of Sunday April 22.

Any cars left in the car park overnight may run the risk of being towed away.

Alternative parking can be found at: Eastgate; Eastbanks; Money’s Yard and Church Lane.

For more details on car parking visit www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/carparks