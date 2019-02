Firefighters were called to a caravan ablaze at the side of the road in Stubton earlier this morning (Thursday).

The incident was reported at 3.52am on Fenton Road and a fire crew from Brant Broughton was quickly sent out to extinguish the single axle caravan.

It was completely destroyed before they could put the flames out with a hose, according to a fire service spokesman.

There has been no information about how the fire started at this stage.