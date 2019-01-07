Care fire in Coleby while Sleaford skip fire an accident

Firefighters were called to a vehicle on fire in Coleby in the early hours of this morning (Monday).

It is not clear how the fire started on Broughton Lane, but a crew in breathing apparatus from Brant Broughton put it out with a hose.

Sleaford firefighters arrived shortly before 8am yesterday (Sunday) at Mareham Lane in the town after a skip caught fire.

the contents of the skip were burnt and the skip itself was damaged by the heat, according to teh fire service report.

It was believed to have started accidentally and was extinguished using a hose.