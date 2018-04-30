Care home praised for new approach to residents’ care

The Reeds residential care home for young adults with disabilities, based in Dorrington, has been rated ‘Outstanding’ overall by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The facility is run by Lincolnshire-based Home From Home Care, which is the UK’s largest parent-led specialist residential care provider, employing over 400 support staff across 11 registered homes in Lincolnshire.

Paul de Savary, Managing Director, says: “Our approach to care alongside our unique digital platform, allows us to wrap a totally personalised and comprehensive care service around each individual we are privileged to support.”

The CQC had initially refused to register The Reeds as it didn’t conform to newly imposed guidance. But Mr De Savary said the Inspectors now see the merits of their distinctive model of care, which challenges existing concepts.

The report highlights a ‘culture of continuous improvement’, with individuals in their care feeling ‘empowered to make decisions for themselves and make meaningful choices’.

Staff were also praised for their ‘caring nature and passion for providing good quality care’.

He hoped their new model of care could help improve the sector for vulnerable people, their families and staff.