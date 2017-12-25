Care home residents enjoy nativity play

Ruskington’s First Steps Preschool children did the nursery proud on Thursday December 7, when the youngsters went to Chestnuts retirement home in the village to perform a Christmas nativity play to the residents.

The play was called Come To A Party. The three and four-year-olds have also put on the production for parents and families and previewed the show for the elderly residents in full costume singing the songs beautifully, said manager Olwen Owen.

The staff from Chestnuts retirement home had made cakes for all the children to have after the nativity.

“We all had a great time,” said Mrs Owen.

The children have also enjoyed Christmas parties, a visit from Santa and taking part in a Christmas jumper day in aid of Save The Children fund.