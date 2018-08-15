Care home residents in Sleaford enjoy some ‘equine therapy’

Happy memories of childhood were brought back to care home residents in Sleaford when they were taken on a trip to experience some equine therapy.

Jean Barnston and Jim Sekker, from Ashdene Care Home, visited Foxdale Equine Assisted Learning (FEAL) in Oasby where they spent time meeting the horses.

Resident Jean Barnston with one of the horses at FEAL. Image supplied.

Care home manager Jilly Hunt, who accompanied the pair on the visit, said: “You go along and spend time with the horses you can stroke and pat them as they are led around you. It’s aim is to enhance a person’s emotional wellbeing.

“Jim actually helped to groom them. It was amazing as he used to work with horses when he was younger so it brought back happy memories for him.”