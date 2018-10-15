Care village approved for Navenby

A new care village in Navenby, set to cost in the region of £7 million, has been approved by North Kesteven District Council.

The development, consisting of a single-storey build containing 70 self-contained bedrooms and eight-self contained independent living bungalows, was given permission by council officers.

Planning officer Steve Watson concluded in the application report: “The proposed care village is considered to be well designed and to protect the setting of the ‘Lincoln Cliff’ and the adjacent Grade 2 Listed former windmill.”

The build received only four neighbour letters which raised concerns including traffic, the impact on the local area and the medical infrastructure.

The new build is planned for land next to the Cliff Villages Medical Practice, on Grantham Road, and will be accessed through a separate entrance.

According to the proposal submitted to North Kesteven District Council it will also include facilities such as a gymnasium, hair salon, cafe and dining area.

There will be a total of 84 parking spaces across the site, including 20 for staff and 18 for the bungalows.

The report says there is a need in the area for care provision and points to the NKDC Corporate Plan, which says the age profile of the population will have a 53 per cent increase in the 65+ population by 2031.

It says: “The proposal responds to the opportunities and constraints of the site and contributes to the district’s housing targets.”

It says the site is located close to local amenities, with good transport links to Grantham and Lincoln nearby.

The construction cost of the planned development has been estimated at £6.5 million to £7 million.

Up to 50 people would be working on construction at peak times, with the applicants hoping to employ as many people from the local area as possible.