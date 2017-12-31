Carols around the tree makes a return after 73 years

After a break of 73 years, Helpringham has a village Christmas tree again.

After three years of fund raising, carols were held around the Christmas tree on Helpringham village green on Saturday, December 16.

The singers were accompanied by an eight piece band, organised by Sean Harper and local parish priest Rev Captain Chris Harrington, who led the carol service on the green.

Well over 100 people attended this now to be annual event. It was followed by mince pies and mulled wine at the Brass Windmill pub restaurant.

Villager Sarah Line, who organised the event with John Cross, explained: “This has been a long haul to organise the event. Following approval from Helpringham Parish Council, a frame supplied by Nick Marshall of Heckington was installed and sponsored by R.G. Tilley Building and Roofing Contractors, on Helpringham Green, so the event can continue each year, as it had been so long ago.

“The carol service on The Green has taken place over the last three years, but this year seemed so much more special with the inclusion of the Christmas tree installed by Luke Bird of Start to Finish Building Solutions, supplied locally by Aswarby Estate Saw Mill.”

She thanked all those who have contributed including Zoe Watson and the Hippy Mondays, Jan and Dave of The Brass Windmill, Ashleigh Marks and all those who attended the event.

“It has been great to see local people and local business come together,” she said.

They will now be preparing for the Helpringham feast on the Green in the summer.