Castle project updates

Sleaford and District Civic Trust will be revealing updates on its plans with the Town Council to enhance the historic tourism status of Sleaford’s castle.

The talk on the castle project will form part of the Trust’s annual meeting, held at Sleaford Town Hall on March 27 at 7.30pm.

There will be a talk entitled ‘Sleaford Castle – A New Approach’ by Doug Ploughman. This will stimulate discussion and questions about the Castle’s history and development.

Continuing the Trust’s joint work with Sleaford Town Council on developing the castle as a significant visitor attraction, the Trust plans a September Lincolnshire Heritage Open Day event around the castle.

Activities will include a morning talk in the Town Hall and a guided tour of the castle grounds in the afternoon.

Members will also review the range of activities being undertaken by the Trust. These include projects such as the refurbishment of the town’s signs, the Photographic Competition and the Heritage Lottery bid to renovate the Bristol Water Fountain in the Market Place.

If you want to learn more about the work of the Trust and how you can become more engaged with these projects, you should go along to the meeting.