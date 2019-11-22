Casualties suffer 'serious' injuries in two car crash on A52 at Osbournby

Two cars were said to have been involved in a serious collision on the A52 near the Osbournby roundabout last night (Thursday).

A Lincolnshire Police statement said the crash was reported at 4.20pm and that injuries were believed serious.

There have been no further updates yet on the casualties in the vehicles.

The road was closed for several hours either side at Honington and Swaton junctions to divert traffic which was said to have been quickly backing up at the scene.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to call 101 referring to incident 284 of November 21.