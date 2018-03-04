Cathedral is a great place for Guides to think

On Sunday, for the first time ever, nearly 1,000 Girl Guides and leaders were welcomed to Lincoln Cathedral from all over the Lincolnshire South division, which includes groups in the Sleaford area.

A celebration of World Thinking Day took place including girls from Spalding to Stamford, Grantham to Boston, and Lincoln to Bourne including many unit members from many villages in between saids county Guides spokesperson Bex Mezzo.

The display for Thinking Day hung in Lincoln Cathedral. EMN-180227-140422001

The flags were brought into the celebration with a rousing tune from the organ including the Anglia Standard which was transferred from Mary Putt to the new Region Commissioner Tracy Foster who takes over this week.

Songs such as Give me oil in my lamp, One more step along the world I go and Shine Jesus shine were sung by everyone with enthusiasm and enjoyment.

A special part of the celebration was a renewal for all members of their promises and a number of girls took their promise for the first time making it something they will never forget.

Paper chains were lifted high into the ceiling of the cathedral from the candelabra with a globe below it, symbolising the impact that Girlguiding has made to its 10million members across the world, on World Thinking Day when members think of each in over 150 countries.

Special thanks went to John Campbell, Verger of the Cathedral for his guidance.

A collection was taken for the World Thinking Day Fund which offers girls and member organisations life-changing opportunities to transform their community and their world.