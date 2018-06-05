Celebrating ‘everyday heroes’ at LIVES

As part of their annual ‘Everyday Heroes’ campaign, LIVES is asking the people of Lincolnshire to dress up as a superhero for the day to celebrate their volunteers.

On Friday July 20, LIVES is encouraging schools and businesses across the county to don their capes and masks in support of the 700 volunteers who respond for LIVES.

The ‘Everyday Heroes’ campaign celebrates the amazing work LIVES volunteers do every day.

Last year, LIVES responders helped 21,550 people across Lincolnshire.

This is the public’s opportunity to say ‘thank you’ and shine a spotlight on these ordinary people that save lives in their spare time.

Nikki Silver, CEO of LIVES said: “The Everyday Heroes campaign is such an important event, not only for us, but for Lincolnshire too.

“We’re unique to Lincolnshire and we reckon about 1 in 5 people have been helped by LIVES.

“We therefore really hope the county’s people will really get behind the campaign to thank our local volunteers and show support for their selfless and heroic commitment to their communities.”

All LIVES responders require training and a kit with life-saving equipment. It costs £1,000 to keep a LIVES responder on the road for a year and £2,000 to recruit and train a new responder.

It costs a further £5,000 - £10,000 per year to ensure that LIVES’ skilled medics are trained and equipped.

The celebrations will run over the ‘Everyday Heroes Week’, which runs from July 16-22.

LIVES will also use the time to introduce their new superhero mascot, with the opportunity to name him in the ‘Name the Mascot’ competition.

The winning school will receive the first visit from the mascot himself.

If you or someone you know has been helped by a LIVES responder, now’s the time to show your support.

For anyone wanting to take part, a pack can be obtained from https://lives.org.uk/everyday-heroes/