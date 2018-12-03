Celebration at Lincolnshire legal firm after double award win

A leading Lincolnshire solicitors has scooped two prestigious industry awards in as many weeks.

Chattertons Solicitors & Wealth Management, which has offices in Horncastle, Sleaford, Boston and Lincoln, has been named Local Law Firm of the Year and Best Corporate and Commercial Firm in the Midlands in two separate events.

The company landed the awards at a gathering of some of the UK’s top legal experts at the Symphony Legal Conference in Birmingham (Nov 8) and the Acquisition International Magazine’s Global Excellence Awards 2019 (Nov 26).

Commenting on the company’s success, Edward Conway, Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are delighted to have been named as Local Law Firm of the Year 2018 and on top of this, Best Corporate and Commercial Firm in the Midlands.

“Both titles are testament to the hard work of everyone here at Chattertons.”

Earlier this year, Chattertons Solicitors & Wealth Management was named as ‘One to Watch’ in this year’s Sunday Times survey of the 100 best companies to work for.

Edward added: “2018 has been a rewarding year.

“We are immensely proud to have been named as ‘One to Watch’ in the Sunday Times survey of the best 100 companies to work for, for the first time and are delighted to receive two awards on top of this.

“We always have been a full service law firm and are committed to providing the full range of legal services to the primarily rural and market town communities which are our demographic.

“We are conscious that other organisations, such as banks, are abandoning those communities to concentrate in larger urban areas.

“We feel it is vital to maintain our branch structure (with the associated costs) to maintain our presence in those locations and to continue to provide first class client service and access to justice as well as maintaining the vitality of those communities.”

Taking their social responsibility seriously, the company has raised more than £50,000 for charity in the last seven years.

So far this year, the fundraising efforts of staff have raised more than £7,000 for mental health charity MIND.

Viv Williams, Consulting Director of Symphony Legal, said: “Chattertons were an obvious choice as the winner of the Symphony Legal Local Law Firm of the Year Award.

“Not just their approach to ensuring other local firms run by older Solicitors can find a home for their clients in their retirement, but also their Corporate Social Responsibility activities meaning they have raised over £50,000 for charity in the last seven years, £18,000 of that in the last two years”.

• Recipients of Acquisition International Magazine’s Global Excellence 2019 awards are handpicked by a team of judges following comprehensive analysis and research.