Celebrations for Great War peace

On July 19, 1919, the nation held a Peace Celebration to commemorate the official end of the Great War with the signing of the Treaty of Versailles.

Now, 100 years later, Great War historian Mike Credland and Sherry Forbes are holding a Peace Celebration to commemorate this centenary, at the Manor House Stables, Timberland Road, Martin, from 4-9pm, when all will be welcome

It will be officially opened at 4.30pm by Toby Dennis, Lord-Lieutenant of Lincolnshire.

There will then be music by Cleopatra Ridgeway followed by refreshments of tea and cake from 5.30-7.30pm.

There will be more music by Bold as Brass Quintet, the ringing of Holy Trinity Church bells at 7pm, then a bonfire will be lit at 8.30pm followed by the National Anthem.

There will be Great War memorabilia on show, vintage vehicles and special edition engraved Peace glasses for sale.