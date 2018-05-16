Chance photo to be part of gift for Royal couple

A Sleaford film writer and producer has had a chance photograph selected to appear in a compilation book to be presented to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day.

Rich Dutton’s photo is in the book called Crown from the Crowd, published last week.

He took the picture of the couple in London on the day they announced their engagement and an excited Rich said: “I didn’t really expect that it would get picked as it was shot from a bit of a distance, but I think it encapsulates what they were looking for with all these camera phones edging into shot so it was probably just as well I didn’t have my zoom lens that day! I think it shows a nice moment of affection between Harry and Meghan, so hopefully they’ll enjoy seeing it.”

He and his fiancee had been going around London before catching the train back to Sleaford. He said: “As we were walking up The Mall to Buckingham Palace I noticed the road was deserted and the police suddenly stopped people crossing the road.”

A motorcade came past, which they later assumed must have contained Harry and Meghan as he found out they were making an appearance at Kensington Palace.

He said: “My fiancee and I decided to trek over there out of curiosity to see what we could see, and when we got there we saw a long line of reporters from all over the world.

“There was also a crowd forming at one of the gates, so we went over there, amongst the paparazzi and the reporters trying to get the tiniest glimpse of the couple.

“We got there just at the right time and managed to get a decent view as Harry and Meghan appeared to address the news crews.”