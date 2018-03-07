Charity appeal to buy defibrillator for Heckington Windmill in memory of volunteer killed in tragic accident

The Heckington Windmill Trust is launching a charity appeal to fund and install a defibrillator in memory of a volunteer who was killed in a tragic accident there last month.

Father-of-two Pete Lett, 53, was a volunteer engineer overseeing an oil engine installed to power a set of grind stones in the mill when there is no wind available.

Floral tribute left on the gate of Heckington Windmill, after the death of volunteer Pete Lett in an accident.

Trust chairman Charles Pinchbeck told The Standard previously that on February 25, Mr Lett was working on the engine in a shed next to the mill when his clothing got caught in the machinery, hitting his head, dying from his injuries.

In a statement, the Windmill Trust says it plans to install a defibrillator on the mill premises which will be accessible for public use. The trust adds: “Whilst having a defibrillator on site would not have saved Pete, we think having one placed south of the level crossing would be good for the those living around the mill.

“We are hoping to raise the funds for the cost of the defibrillator which is £600; if you would like to make a contribution, you can leave it with the staff at the windmill during opening hours on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday 11am to 4 pm or post it in an envelope through the Miller’s House front door.”

A book of condolences has also been opened in the Piggeries on the site for people to share their thoughts and memories of Mr Lett.

The Trust says: “Pete will be missed enormously for his enthusiasm and experience and most of all his kind and good nature.”