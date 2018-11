A charity ball is being held at Heat Nightclub in Sleaford on December 7 from 8pm in aid of Hedgelina’s Home for Hogs and Lincolnshire Emergency Medical Response.

The ball will feature special guest Cole Silva and the £25 tickets include canape and champagne reception and gourmet hog roast buffet.

There will be a photo booth and charity auction as well.

Contact 07467480493 for ticket details.