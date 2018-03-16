Charity club music night tribute to DJ

A club night is being organised in memory of a popular DJ from Sleaford who died last year.

An inquest is yet to be held into the sudden death of father-of-two Steve Curtis, 49, better known as DJ Johnny Bravo, but partner Tammy Farrow, 32, believes his death may have been caused by a heart condition.

She said: “Both his father and grandfather died in their early 50s of a heart aneurysm. It was just so sudden.

“I had been in hospital for 12 weeks with a blood clot on my lung.”

She says on November 27 he got up to answer the door to his friend but collapsed and died instantly. The fire brigade had to break into his house on Russell Crescent, but it was too late.

Tammy added: “It was a huge shock. It is hard for our three-and-a-half year old little girl Izabelle-Rose who is missing her daddy.”

He has another daughter, Naomi, 25.

The couple met eight years ago while he was doing DJ work all over the world and she used to be a driver to his gigs. Lately he has played at the town’s Reel club.

Tammy said bodybuilder Steve and his sister were going to get health checks as they had also lost their mother to a stroke.

She is holding a memorial night to Steve called Drop The Bass at Darmon’s Bar in Sleaford on March 23, with guest DJs playing, including Rob Tissera, Mikey Wheatley, Corinne, Alan Ostler and Tony Hollingsworth.

Funds raised will help pay for a memorial in Sleaford cemetery for Steve’s ashes, and the remaining money will go to the British Heart Foundation.

Tickets are £10, available from New Image Gym, Gorgeous tanning salon and Lacey’s hair salon in Market Street. Or you can pay via PayPal by emailing: mols_bols@live.co.uk plus a 50p fee.