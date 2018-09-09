Charity fun day in memory of Jackson

A family fun day held in memory of a young farmer from Digby Fen who died in an agricultural accident has raised £860 for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

The event held at the Coach and Horses pub in Billinghay also raised enough to install a memorial bench to Jackson Maplethorpe, who was electrocuted and killed two years ago, aged 18, when his tractor and trailer became snagged on overhead power lines.

Fun Day at Billinghay for Lincs and NOtts Air Ambulance. L-R Mary Creasey and Sue Wilcox. EMN-180827-093501001

The air ambulance had responded to the incident. A further small donation will go to Yellow Wellies - a health and safety charity.

Sarah Craig from the Coach and Horses organised the event with friends and said it was a great day and thanked everyone for their generosity.

She said: “My family and his are close and with both being farmers it hit home how this accident could happen and just how important the air ambulance is.”

There was a range of entertainment including stalls, live music, auction and raffle of donations by local businesses. Admission was free but people were invited to fill donation buckets.

Fun Day at Billinghay for Lincs and NOtts Air Ambulance. Firefighter Ed Page with Louisa Frith 7 and Matthew Frith 5 of Walcott. EMN-180827-093647001

Fun Day at Billinghay for Lincs and NOtts Air Ambulance. L-R Nora Beale and Christine Sandel of Hollies Animal Rehoming Trust. EMN-180827-093604001

Fun Day at Billinghay for Lincs and NOtts Air Ambulance. Liz Waters and Terry Waters of Professional Lady Drivers Worldwide. EMN-180827-093531001