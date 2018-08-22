Charity pleads with owners to neuter cats following ‘tragic’ death of kittens

The importance of pet owners neutering their cats is being highlighted again following the death of a litter of kittens.

The Sleaford branch of Cats Protection has made the appeal for pets owners to take responsibility for their animals after a two year-old cat had to undergo an emergency cesarean - with all four of her kittens dying.

Ida the cat. Photos supplied by the Sleaford branch of Cats Protection.

A spokesman for the branch said two of the kittens were born dead, with the other two dying shortly after - one was born with deformities. They said Ida had struggled to give birth ‘for hours’ before she was signed over the the charity, which took her for emergency treatment at Quarrington vets.

The two-year old cat is now said to be fighting for her own life.

“She’s been on several antibiotics, is on a drip, has had an ultrasound and is now having to wear a buster collar as she’s made her teats sore - the teats that are swollen with milk for kittens that didn’t survive,” said the spokesman.

They added: “Please have your cats neutered - would you really want to put your beloved family pet through this? This tragedy could have been easily avoided by having her neutered.

“Whether they go outside or live indoors, neutering can benefit their long-term health - as well as preventing scenarios like the one Ida is currently in.”

They offered thanks to Quarrington vets for the care they had shown the cat so far.

The charity has now set up a fundraising page to help with the £1,000 cost of Ida’s treatment. Visit their Justgiving site here.

The Cats Protection offers neutering vouchers to cat owners on low incomes and certain benefits. Call 01529 488749 for details or speak to your local vet.