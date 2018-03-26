Charity run in mum’s memory

A Sleaford man is set to face the London Marathon to raise funds for the fight against pancreatic cancer after losing his mum to the disease just six weeks after she was diagnosed with it.

Alex Tilley, of Stokes Drive, will be taking part in the world-famous test of endurance on Sunday, April 22, in support of Pancreatic Cancer UK.

The 29-year-old is running not just to raise money for the charity and awareness of the disease, but also in tribute to his mum who died from pancreatic cancer two years ago this autumn.

He said: “I think it is important to raise money for Pancreatic Cancer UK because of how low the survival rate is and the amount of people affected.

“I had no idea of the figures until I found the disease turn my life upsidedown and take away my Mum.

“She was diagnosed in September 2016 and passed away in the October. Unfortunately, the way of my experience is so often the case with sufferers of the illness. I feel pancreatic cancer needs to become more recognised.”

In the UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all the 20 most common cancers, with just seven per cent of people living for five years or more after diagnosis.

Pancreatic Cancer UK is taking on the disease by supporting those affected, investing in ground-breaking research, and lobbying for greater recognition of the disease.

Marianne Beggs, head of events at Pancreatic Cancer UK, said: “We are delighted Alex is taking part in this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon and that he has chosen to support Pancreatic Cancer UK.

“We would like to wish Alex the very best of luck.”

She added: “The funds raised by Alex will help us offer vital support to patients and families, invest in crucial research to help us see the breakthroughs we urgently need, and be a voice for everyone affected by the disease.”

On any given year, about 40,000 people participate in the London Marathon and in 2018 almost 115 participants will run to raise essential funds for Pancreatic Cancer UK.

The London Marathon is the largest annual one-day fundraising event in the world and since the first race in 1981, runners have raised more than £890 million for good causes.

If you would like to support Alex, you can do so at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/AlexTilley28

To sign up for your own fundraising challenge for Pancreatic Cancer UK, visit www.pancreaticcancer.org.uk/fundraise