Cheeky crafts raise a smile at fun exhibition

Naked knitted figures were among the craft creations to draw a smile at Folkingham Craft Group’s exhibition and fair held at the weekend.
From pretty painted pottery to carefully-crafted crochet displayed across 16 stalls, there was plenty of interest for visitors to the event at the village hall - who came from as far away as Norfolk and the Lake District.
“It went really well and the musical performers we had really created a party atmosphere,” said Sylvia Boydell, who co-organised the event with Norma McCall.
“People really seemed to enjoy it, especially with the beautiful weather we had over the weekend.
“Our Nudinits made people smile, and we had a lot of comments about the names we gave them.
“Local businesses donated prizes towards our raffle - and we managed to raise £860 for St Barnabas Hospice.”
Folkingham Craft Group meets on Thursdays, from 9.30am-12pm, in the village hall. New members are always welcome.
For more details about the group and its upcoming craft sessions, call 01529 497065.