Cheeky crafts raise a smile at fun exhibition

Naked knitted figures were among the craft creations to draw a smile at Folkingham Craft Group’s exhibition and fair held at the weekend.

From pretty painted pottery to carefully-crafted crochet displayed across 16 stalls, there was plenty of interest for visitors to the event at the village hall - who came from as far away as Norfolk and the Lake District.

Folkingham Craft Group holding a two day exhibition in village hall. L-R Janet Driscoll, Rosa Coia, Laura King and Laz Munday with some of the group's work. EMN-181024-095929001

“It went really well and the musical performers we had really created a party atmosphere,” said Sylvia Boydell, who co-organised the event with Norma McCall.

“People really seemed to enjoy it, especially with the beautiful weather we had over the weekend.

“Our Nudinits made people smile, and we had a lot of comments about the names we gave them.

“Local businesses donated prizes towards our raffle - and we managed to raise £860 for St Barnabas Hospice.”

Folkingham Craft Group holding a two day exhibition in village hall. Tim Mitchell of Billingborough with his handmade pottery. EMN-181024-095939001

Folkingham Craft Group meets on Thursdays, from 9.30am-12pm, in the village hall. New members are always welcome.

For more details about the group and its upcoming craft sessions, call 01529 497065.

Folkingham Craft Group holding a two day exhibition in village hall. Nudinits display. EMN-181024-095949001