There is a chance for youngsters to celebrate Chinese New Year at Sleaford Library this half-term.

Next Friday, February 16, children can enjoy crafts and stories to learn more about the celebration.

They can make their own dragon, lantern and fan, try a fortune cookie and learn Chinese symbols.

Activities will be held from 2pm to 3.30pm at the Market Place venue.

The event is priced at £1 per child.

Contact Sleaford Library to book a place.