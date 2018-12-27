Chip pan and chimney fires on Christmas day in Sleaford area

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service called it right on Christmas Day when they wished householders a Merry Christmas but warned them the two most common call outs on Christmas Day were oven fires from greasy/fatty build ups, and chimney fires, encouraging people to sweep them at least once a year.

Just after 10am on Christmas morning crews attended a property on High Street in Brant Broughton where a chimney was reported on fire.

This was quickly dealt with.

Later, just after 4pm, crews attended reports of a kitchen fire on Priory Road, Ruskington where a chip pan had caught fire. There was heat damage to the pan and light smoke damage to the home.