Chippy brings back memories at care home

Residents of Sleaford’s Ashdene care home relived outings eating chips at the seaside when a mobile chip van paid a visit.

Sunny’s Plaice, who have just replaced their mobile chip shop with a modern, super efficient model, were hired to serve up the fishy treats for residents celebrating George and Mavis Dickson’s 55th wedding anniversary. The nostalgic meal was finished off with ice creams.

Staff member Sarah Gray held a raffle to help pay for the visit.

On June 14 new resident Roy Smith will have his beard shaved off during a cupcake day for the Alzheimer’s Society and there will be a family fun day on June 22.